Lifeway Foods’ Shares Rise 40% on Positive Q1 Sales Data with March Revenue Up 13% Y-O-Y

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 04/15/2020

Shares of Lifeway Foods traded higher as the company reported it has increased production to support accelerated demand during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY:NASDAQ) yesterday provided a business update together with reporting its Q4/19 and FY/19 results for the period ended December 31, 2019. The company indicated that “it expects preliminary, unaudited Q1/20 net sales to increase by 2% to 4% as compared to Q1/19 with the month of March net sales up 13% year-over-year.”

Lifeway’s CEO Julie Smolyansky commented, “We are pleased with our solid end to the year and strong start to 2020. Our team’s execution of our long-term strategic plan, Lifeway 2.0, is demonstrated by the sequential improvement in our sales trends in the fourth quarter resulting in our ability to reinvigorate growth which has accelerated into the first quarter of 2020 with net sales expected to be up 2% to 4% year-over-year including a really strong March monthly sales…Our current focus is the health, safety and well-being of our employees, as well as local and national communities, during this time of unprecedented uncertainty and crisis related to COVID-19.”

“During this time of shelter-in-place as a result of COVID-19, 40% of Americans are more proactively taking care of their physical and emotional health and 17% are consuming more immunity and overall self-care supporting products such as probiotics and vitamins, according to IRI. In the first quarter of 2020, we have increased our production to meet accelerated demand at both grocery retail and online grocery as more consumers focus on self-care and nutrition to aid in their overall health and wellness needs…We believe Lifeway is well positioned for long-term growth and value creation with strong industry tailwinds to fuel our business as we increasingly serve consumers looking for more self-care, immunity and gut health options during this time of global health crisis and uncertainty,” Smolyansky added.

The company stated that it expects to continue to benefit in 2020 from strong industry tailwinds including lower dairy and oil prices along with several other factors.

Lifeway Foods is based in Morton Grove, Ill., and stated that it is the country’s leading supplier of the fermented probiotic beverage known as kefir. Lifeway advised that both its fermented dairy and non-dairy products are sold in the U.S., Ireland, Mexico and the U.K.

Lifeway Foods began the day with a market capitalization of around $28.1 million with approximately 15.71 million shares outstanding. LWAY shares opened 21% higher today at $2.17 (+$0.38, +21.23%) over yesterday’s $1.79 closing price. The stock has traded today between $2.08 to $2.80 per share and is currently trading at $2.52 (+$0.73, +40.78%).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: LWAY:NASDAQ,

)