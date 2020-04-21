Lean Hogs Analysis: Largest pig breeding complex closes in the USA

By IFCMarkets

This plant processed meat of 20 thousand pigs per day or 5% of their total slaughter in the USA. Earlier, due to the increasing incidence of coronavirus cases in personnel, another two US corporations took similar measures. The world’s largest pork processing company, Smithfield Foods, closed its Sioux Falls plant in South Dakota. Its share in pork processing in the United States is estimated at 4-5%. Tyson Foods Inc closed the pig farm in Columbus Junction in Iowa. In addition, several smaller American and Canadian plants also closed. In particular, Olymel plant closed in Canada. Another factor that could possibly increase LHOG quotes could be China’s announcement of a 29.1% decline in pork production in the 1st quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The main reason is the same as in the US: the closure of meat processing plants due to the coronavirus cases in their personnel. It should be noted that amid a decline in production, the domestic pork price in China increased by 16%.

Indicator VALUE Signal RSI Buy MACD Buy MA(200) Neutral Fractals Neutral Parabolic SAR Sell Bollinger Bands Neutral

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy Buy stop Above 44 Stop loss Below 35

