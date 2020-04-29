Kenya cuts rate 3rd time, ready to take further measures

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on April 29, 2020, against a backdrop of the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and measures taken by authorities around the world to contain the spread and impact of the pandemic. The MPC assessed the economic impact so far, and the outcomes of its policy measures that were deployed in March to mitigate the adverse economic and financial disruptions.

 The global economic outlook remains highly uncertain in 2020, with latest global growth projections indicating a sharp contraction. Across the world, severe interruption across all activities, and restrictions on movement of people have resulted in a sharp increase in unemployment levels, constrained supply chains and reduced production. Global financial markets continue to experience increased volatility impacting asset and commodity prices. Authorities have implemented a wide range of accommodative policies to mitigate the health, social, economic and financial impact of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the pace of the recovery will depend on the intensity and duration of the pandemic.

 The effects of the policy actions deployed during its previous meeting in March — when it lowered the Central Bank Rate (CBR) and the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) — continue to be transmitted through the economy. As a result of the reduction in CRR in March, 43.5 percent of the funds released to the banking system have been utilized so far, with the tourism, real estate, trade and agriculture sectors being the main beneficiaries. In line with the additional emergency measures announced by CBK on March 18, loans amounting to KES 81.7 billion have been restructured, mainly to Tourism, Restaurants and Hotels (31 percent); Real Estate (17.2 percent); Building and Construction (17.0 percent) and Trade (12.4 percent).

 The Committee noted the fiscal measures that were announced to cushion Kenyans and the economy from the negative impact of COVID-19. These measures are incremental and largely targeted to the most vulnerable groups. The Government has also increased spending in the health sector to contain the pandemic. These measures will result in a fiscal impulse estimated at 2 percent of GDP in FY2019/20.

 The recently released Economic Survey 2020 indicated that the economy grew by 5.4 percent in 2019. This growth was supported mainly by the service-oriented sectors, particularly wholesale and retail trade, transport and storage, information and communication, and accommodation and restaurants. Leading indicators of economic activity show that growth was resilient in the first quarter of 2020 before the impact of COVID-19. Taking into account the recent growth projections for our trading partners, Kenya’s GDP g rowth in 2020 is forecast to decline sharply to about 2.3 percent.