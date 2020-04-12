12 Apr

Kennedy Financial: Jp Cortez Interviewed on Sound Money and the Evils of Inflation

April 12, 2020

By Money Metals News Service

Sound Money Defense League Policy Director Jp Cortez joins Phil Kennedy of Kennedy Financial to discuss sound money on the state and federal level, and the harms of inflation.

 

The Money Metals News Service provides market news and crisp commentary for investors following the precious metals markets.

