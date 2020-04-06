Junior Miner Awaits Assay on Core Sample from Alaskan Prospect

By The Gold Report

Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports 04/03/2020

In conversation with Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable, the CEO of Millrock Resources describes the company’s latest news.

Maurice Jackson: Today we will find out the latest developments from Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO:TSX.V; MLRKF:OTCQB) regarding drilling and assay results on the 64 North Gold Project, located in the prolific Tintina gold province in Alaska. Joining us for a conversation is Gregory Beischer, the CEO of Millrock Resources.

Sir, for someone new to Millrock Resources, please introduce the opportunity the company presents to the market.

Gregory Beischer: Millrock is a generative, early-stage exploration company. We look for gold and copper and other metals primarily here in Alaska, which is my home base. And the idea is to find a giant ore deposit and sell it to a major mining company, hopefully making a fortune for our shareholders in the process.

Maurice Jackson: Millrock has an expansive property bank, with projects in Alaska, British Columbia and Mexico, along with royalty-in-equity positions in other companies. Focusing on the former, take us to Alaska, where Millrock has generated quite a bit of excitement, I should say, in the market. Introduce the 64 North Gold Project.

Gregory Beischer: It really is a great project. We’ve built a huge land position that surrounds the Pogo Gold Mine. We have two highly compelling drill targets adjacent [to]in fact, within sight ofthe Pogo Mine. On March 8, we initiated the first drilling program to test the targets we’ve developed. Unfortunately, we’ve had to curtail the drilling. The contractor decided that it was best to retrench his workers back to their home base of Idaho before any travel restrictions were instituted. He didn’t want his people stranded in Alaska.

So, unfortunately, it meant that we had to pause the program. Fortunately for our shareholders, we were able to complete one hole in full and part of a second one. And I would say that we’re quite encouraged by what we saw in the first drill core out of the project. [For press release click here.]

Maurice Jackson: Well, you stole the thunder from my next question, which was how are operations being affected by the coronavirus? But let me ask you this, from a team perspective, has anyone been affected?

Gregory Beischer: No. Thankfully everyone is completely healthy. All of the technical and admin staff are working from home. And you know, it’s just a bit unfortunate because the reality is the drill crew and geologists that we had on site were probably some of the safest people on earth. They were completely isolated from the rest of the human population, with almost no interaction with the outside world. So tough calls to make, but that’s the call that the contractor made. And so we’ve got to live with that.

This is really uncharted territory for all of us and we just have to make the best possible decisions we can going forward. The mayor of Anchorage made what I thought was quite a good statement a week or 10 days ago when he said that, “We’ll never know if we overreacted or we reacted too soon, but we’ll definitely know if we under reacted or didn’t do enough.” I think those are good words to live by in the current environment.

Maurice Jackson: Well, if you’re going to panic, panic early. Mr. Beischer, let me ask you this: You stated that you cleared the first drill hole. What do you plan to do with that in the duration of this pause right now?

Gregory Beischer: We have the core back in our core logging facility in Fairbanks, Alaska. We logged the entire first hole. We’re in the process now of cutting that core in half. Half of it, of course, will go into the assay laboratory, so that they can tell us exactly how much gold is in the core. The other half is retained for visual observations going forward. So that is completed. Those samples should be going into the laboratory today. So we’re looking at assay results to be received about a month from now.

Maurice Jackson: Sounds quite encouraging. In closing, Mr. Beischer, what message would you like to share with the shareholders?

Gregory Beischer: Well, I would say, Maurice, it really was quite encouraging visually. The core looked excellent. It was just what we were looking for. We saw an abundance of quartz veins transecting the rocks; there was strong wall rock alteration around those veins; and, best of all, there was obvious sulfide mineralizationpyrite, arsenal pyrite and, in one case, a little bit of bismuthaniteand all three of those elements are excellent indicators of gold in the general region.

In fact, if you were to lay this drill hole out beside drill holes that pierce the Pogo Gold Mine itself, I don’t think you’d be able to tell the difference. To me it looks absolutely identical. I’ve seen holes from Pogo and this one looks just the same in the character and style of the mineralization.

Now, I have to be careful about these statements. Just because it looks just like a gold mine next door does not necessarily mean that Millrock has discovered a mine. But I would say we are highly encouraged by what we’ve seen on a visual basis. I don’t want to overpromote this, and I don’t want to be too hopeful, because it all comes down to the assay results. You never really know until you have those results in hand. But certainly, on a visual basis, we’re quite encouraged by what we’ve seen.

Maurice Jackson: Mr. Beischer, for someone listening that wants to get more information on Millrock Resources, please share the contact details.

Gregory Beischer: Yes, of course. You can contact Melanie Henderson of investor relations at Millrock. You can easily get her contact information from our website and that’s www.millrockresources.com.

Maurice Jackson: Millrock Resources trades TSX.V under the ticker MRO and on the OTCQB as MLRKF. Millrock Resources is a sponsor of Proven and Probable, and we are proud shareholders for the virtues conveyed in today’s message.

And as a reminder, I’m a licensed representative for Miles Franklin Precious Metals Investments,where we provide a number of options to expand your precious metals portfolio from physical delivery, offshore depositories, precious metal IRAs and private blockchain distributed ledger technology. Call me directly at (855) 505-1900, or you may e-mail [email protected].

Finally, please subscribe to www.provenandprobable.com, where we provide mining insights and bullion sales. Subscription is free.

Gregory Beischer of Millrock Resources, thank you for joining us today on Proven and Probable.

Maurice Jackson is the founder of Proven and Probable, a site that aims to enrich its subscribers through education in precious metals and junior mining companies that will enrich the world.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Maurice Jackson: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: Millrock Resources. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies mentioned in this article: Millrock Resources is a sponsor of Proven and Probable. Proven and Probable disclosures are listed below.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own shares of Millrock Resources, a company mentioned in this article.

Proven and Probable LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Proven and Probable website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Proven and Probable to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Monthly sponsorship fees range from $1,000 to $4,000 per month. Proven and Probable LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.

The Information presented in Proven and Probable is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. You should not make any decision, financial, investments, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information presented on this forum without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional broker or competent financial advisor. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum at your own risk.

Images provided by the author.

( Companies Mentioned: MRO:TSX.V; MLRKF:OTCQB,

)