30 Apr

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.04.2020 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

April 30, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the channel’s downside border, XAUUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Doji. At the moment, the pair is reversing. In this case, the upside target may be at 1750.00. At the same time, the instrument may choose an opposite scenario and continue trading upwards only after the correction towards 1680.00.

XAUUSD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the price is still moving inside the rising channel. After finishing an Engulfing pattern, NZDUSD is reversing. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.6188. Still, one shouldn’t exclude another scenario, which says that the instrument may continue the ascending tendency only after finishing the correction towards 0.6065.

NZDUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the channel’s downside border, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Inverted Hammer. At the moment, the pair is moving inside the rising channel and reversing. Later, the market may resume the ascending tendency with the target at 1.2555. However, there is another scenario, which implies that the instrument may correct towards 1.2400 before resuming its growth

GBPUSD

