Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.04.2020 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing another resistance level and forming several reversal patterns, such as Harami, Gold is trying to reverse. The current situation implies that the pair may form a correction and then resume the rising tendency. In this case, the upside target may be at 1750.00. At the same time, there is another scenario, according to which the instrument may correct towards 1685.00.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the rising channel continues. After finishing a Harami reversal pattern, NZDUSD is reversing. Possibly, the pair complete the correction and resume trading upwards. The upside target may be at 0.6190. Still, one shouldn’t exclude another scenario, which says that the instrument may continue the pullback towards 0.6050.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair continues growing within the rising channel. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Doji, close to the support level. At the moment, the pair is reversing and may later resume growing with the target at 1.2675. However, there is another scenario, which implies that the instrument may fall and test 1.2425.