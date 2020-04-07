Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 07.04.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Hammer pattern and reversing, USDCAD has tested the channel’s upside border. At the moment, the pair is still rebounding from the resistance level to continue the descending tendency. In this case, the downside target may be at 1.3920. At the same time, there might be another scenario, which implies that the instrument may re-test the channel’s upside border and grow towards 1.4300.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair continues the ascending tendency. After completing an Inverted Hammer pattern near the rising channel’s downside border, AUDUSD is reversing. Later, the price may continue trading upwards to reach 0.6333. Still, the instrument may choose a different scenario and continue falling towards 0.6000.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair continues forming the ascending channel. By now, USDCHF has formed a Doji pattern near the resistance level. The current situation suggests that after reversing the pair may start a slight correction and then continue the ascending tendency. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9868. However, one shouldn’t ignore another scenario, which implies a deeper correction towards 0.9645.

