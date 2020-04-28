28 Apr

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.04.2020 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

April 28, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.2420; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2380 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2525. Another signal in favor of further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2350. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2285.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 107.20; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 107.35 and then resume moving downwards to reach 106.65. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 107.65. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 108.35.

USDJPY
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6454; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6430 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6535. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the support level. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6365. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6285.

AUDUSD

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

