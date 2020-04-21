Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.04.2020 (XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1689.00; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1675.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1775.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1645.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1605.00. After breaking the descending channel’s upside border and fixing above 1710.00, the price may resume moving upwards.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.2406; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2510 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1935. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the resistance level. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes below 1.2545. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2655. After breaking the rising channel’s downside border and fixing below 1.2335, the price may resume moving downwards.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6312; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the support level at 0.6270 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6555. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6180. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6095. After breaking the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fixing above 0.6375, the price may resume moving upwards.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.