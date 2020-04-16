16 Apr

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.04.2020 (AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD)

April 16, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6285; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bearish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6330 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6105. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the resistance level. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6225. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6485.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.4111; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.4035 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.4215. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the support level. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3945. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3865.

USDCAD
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1714.00; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1710.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1775.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1695.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1645.00. After breaking the cloud’s upside border and fixing above 1730.00, the price may resume moving upwards.

GOLD

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

