Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.04.2020 (AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF)

April 14, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6427; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6395 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6535. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6225. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6175.

AUDUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 107.67; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 107.95 and then resume moving downwards to reach 105.25. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 109.35. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 110.05.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9645; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9660 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9565. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9695. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9775.

USDCHF

