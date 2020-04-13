Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.04.2020 (BTCUSD, USDRUB, XAUUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 6673.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bearish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 6725.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 5625.00. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the neckline of a Head & Shoulder pattern. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 7105.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 7605.00 without completing the reversal pattern. After breaking the rising channel’s downside border and fixing below 6255.00, the price may resume moving downwards.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is trading at 73.79; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 74.35 and then resume moving downwards to reach 68.75. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 77.55. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 78.25.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1683.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1670.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1735.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1645.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1595.00.

