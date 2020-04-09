Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.04.2020 (BTCUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 7284.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 7275.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 7645.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the Triangle’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 7045.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 6355.00. After breaking the pattern’s upside border and fixing above 7425.00, the price may resume moving upwards.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1648.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1605.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1725.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1575.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1545.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9720; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9730 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9645. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9755. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9845. After breaking the Triangle’s downside border and fixing below 0.9690, the price may resume moving downwards.

