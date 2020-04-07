Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.04.2020 (BTCUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 7240.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 7105.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 7845.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 6685.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 5965.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6146; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6115 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6455. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.5895. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.5805.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.4049; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bearish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.4125 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3775. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.4255. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4335.

Attention!

