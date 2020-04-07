07 Apr

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.04.2020 (BTCUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD)

April 7, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 7240.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 7105.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 7845.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 6685.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 5965.00.

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





AUDUSD is trading at 0.6146; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6115 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6455. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.5895. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.5805.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.4049; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bearish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.4125 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3775. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.4255. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4335.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Uber’s Green Competitor That’s Taking The World By Storm Apr 7, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - As the global economy faces $1 trillion in damages within five years because of climate change, the explosive ride-sharing business is facing heightened scrutiny as one of the transportation sector's biggest new polluters. So, when a group…
Is Natural Gas Ready For An April Rally? Apr 7, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Our researchers have been following Natural Gas for many months and believe the current price level, near $1.65, is acting as a continued historical support level (a floor in price).  Our researchers also used one of our…
A bumpy road ahead Apr 7, 2020 - By Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist (Gulf & MENA), ForexTime  - The world has finally seen a glimpse of light at the end of this dark tunnel. The coronavirus outbreak is starting to level off across many countries and cities.…