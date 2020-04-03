03 Apr

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.04.2020 (BTCUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD)

April 3, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 6750.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 6555.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 7445.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 6325.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 5825.00.

BTCUSD
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1610.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1600.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1635.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1580.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1535.00.

GOLD
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0847; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0895 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0705. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0975. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1065.

EURUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Stocks Have Entered a 25-35year Crisis Cycle Re-evaluation Event Apr 3, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - We can only imagine what many of you are thinking and feeling right now.  Shock?  Concern?  Despair?  Some of you have already emailed us asking about the US and Global markets to find out what our predictive…
Metals Rally Amidst Market Stabilisation Apr 3, 2020 - By Orbex  Gold - It’s been a much quieter week for the yellow metal on the back of the recent volatility we have seen in prior weeks. The ongoing coronavirus situation continues to dominate market news-flow and remains the key…
Concerned That Asia Could Blow A Hole In Future Economic Recovery Apr 2, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Thinking somewhat far off into the future, our researchers believe China/Asia could become the next Black Hole in the global economy.  China recently released its March PMI number which came in at 52.0 – showing moderate expansion…