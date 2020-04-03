Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.04.2020 (BTCUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 6750.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 6555.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 7445.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 6325.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 5825.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1610.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1600.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1635.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1580.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1535.00.





EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0847; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0895 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0705. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0975. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1065.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.