23 Apr

Gold on the Cusp of Reaching $2,100

April 23, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

 

Chris Vermeulen, CEO & Founder of Technical Traders Ltd., joins Tom Bodrovics at Palisade Radio to discuss the markets and Chris says, “This is the time to really be paying attention to the markets… It could be a bloodbath.”

Chris is seeing uncertainty that could bring equities lower as money is flowing into safe havens. The charts are showing that markets are approaching a major inflection point, which could go either way. Both gold and silver should rise rapidly once they get past resistance.

Time Stamp References:
0:45 – Equities and safe havens.
2:00 – Market weakness – bear rally?
4:45 – Charts show a coming inflection point.
9:20 – Charts testing support on gold.
10:20 – Silvers chart is still ugly.
12:15 – What happened in oil?
20:00 – Equities may top and rollover.

Talking Points From This Episode

  • Equity markets may have a limited upside.
  • If you don’t understand it, don’t buy it.
  • His bullish outlook for gold and silver.
  • Large caps are looking very good.

Chris Vermeulen is CEO & Founder of Technical Traders Ltd. Chris has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and author.

Years of research, trading, and helping individual traders around the world has taught him that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing. They struggle to execute trades systematically for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders, and his mission is to help his clients boost their trading performance while reducing market exposure and portfolio volatility.

He has also been on the cover of AmalgaTrader Magazine and featured in Futures Magazine, Gold-Eagle, Safe Haven, The Street, Kitco, Financial Sense, Dick Davis Investment Digest, and dozens of other financial websites.

TheTechnicalTraders.com

