Gold Miner Shows Solid Production, Minimal COVID-19 Impacts in Q1/20

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 04/16/2020

Great Panther Mining’s activities during the year’s first quarter are summarized in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In an April 13 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Jake Sekelsky reported that Great Panther Mining Ltd. (GPR:TSX; GPL:NYSE.American) had strong Q1/20 production with limited effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sekelsky reviewed what the precious metals miner accomplished during Q1/20.

For one, Gold Panther produced 34,725 ounces of gold equivalent (Au eq), which was generally consistent with ROTH’s estimate of 35,631 ounces of Au eq.

Also during that period, the British Columbia-based company started advanced stripped of material at the Tucano gold mine in Brazil.

Further, Great Panther progressed with remedial activities at Tucano’s Urucum Central South (UCS) pit because the weather was favorable. “We continue to view a potential positive outcome of the geotechnical review at UCS as a major catalyst for shares in H2/20,” Sekelsky wrote.

He concluded that Great Panther’s “management has taken prudent steps to derisk Tucano while remaining transparent with the market. In short, we believe these efforts should support the company in outlining a sustainable medium-term mine plan at Tucano.”

As for its 2020 production guidance, Great Panther should be able to produce 120,000130,000 ounces of gold equivalent if Tucano continues to operate uninterrupted, Sekelsky purported. This is for two reasons. One, most of Great Panther’s consolidated production comes from Tucano, and two, Tucano is the company’s only operating mine right now. The producer previously suspended its Mexico operations due to coronavirus restrictions.

ROTH has a Buy rating and a US$0.70 per share price target on Great Panther, the stock of which is currently trading at around US$0.49 per share.

