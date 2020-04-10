10 Apr

GBPUSD Posts Modest Gains But Remains Range Bound

April 10, 2020

By Orbex

The pound sterling continues to trade within the levels that it has been stuck within.

Price action is currently testing the upper bound of 1.2485. But the weak momentum could signal a price failure to the upside.

Therefore, we expect GBPUSD to continue trading within the sideways range.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





There is scope for prices to slip back to the lower end of the range at 1.2277.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Tankers Are the Big Winners of the 2020 Oil Crash Apr 10, 2020 - With onshore storage becoming increasingly scarce, the volume of oil being stored on ships will continue to rise, delivering a once-in-a-generation opportunity for oil tankers, according to McAlinden Partners. The Energy Report - Source: McAlinden Research for Streetwise Reports   04/08/2020…
Our Fib Trading System is Telling Us Where The Market Is Headed Next Apr 10, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - In this section of our multi-part research post centered around our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system’s expectations, we are focusing on the NQ (NASDAQ futures) and the future expected price rotations. As we discussed earlier, in Part…
Oil left joyless on Good Friday as Mexico waves off OPEC+ deal Apr 10, 2020 - By Han Tan, Market Analyst, ForexTime  - Brent fell by 4.1 percent and is struggling to keep its head above the psychological $30 level, while WTI edged closer to the $20 line plunging 9.3 per cent, as markets expressed their…