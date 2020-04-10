GBPUSD Posts Modest Gains But Remains Range Bound

By Orbex
The pound sterling continues to trade within the levels that it has been stuck within.
Price action is currently testing the upper bound of 1.2485. But the weak momentum could signal a price failure to the upside.
Therefore, we expect GBPUSD to continue trading within the sideways range.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
There is scope for prices to slip back to the lower end of the range at 1.2277.
By Orbex