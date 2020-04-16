GBPUSD Positioning For A Move Higher

By Orbex
The pound sterling lost some ground, down over 0.80% intraday.
However, prices are recovering after the level near 1.2485 didn’t manage to stall the declines.
The Stochastics oscillator is hinting at a potential hidden divergence. This puts the upside bias in view.
A continuation higher will see GBPUSD potentially reaching for the 1.2858 level where resistance will most likely form on the initial test of the price level
