GBPUSD Gains After Breakout Of The Upper Range

Price action in GBPUSD saw prices pushing slightly higher.
This comes following a rather weak upside breakout on Monday.
GBPUSD was trading flat in the past few sessions within the 1.2485 and 1.2277 levels.
However, with momentum picking up, the pound sterling is making some modest gains.
The upside target at 1.2858 is now likely to be tested for resistance.
Watch for a possible retracement back to 1.2485 for support to form.
