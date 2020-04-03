GBPUSD Continues To Maintain A Sideways Range

By Orbex

The British pound continues to trade flat, maintaining a sideways range since March 27.

The Stochastics also remains rather flat in the near term. This suggests that the momentum is still weak at the moment.

However, we expect to see a breakout off this level. We expect this breakout to be strong.

The bias remains mixed at the moment, opening the risk on either side.

