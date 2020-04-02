GBPUSD Consolidating After A Rally

By Orbex

The British pound has been trading flat since late March. Prices are caught within the range of 1.2485 and 1.2277.

A breakout from this channel is likely to occur in the near term.

Given the upside bias prior to this range, we expect a breakout above this level for the gains to continue.

The price level at 1.2858 level will be the next target in question.

