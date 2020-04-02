GBPUSD Consolidating After A Rally

By Orbex
The British pound has been trading flat since late March. Prices are caught within the range of 1.2485 and 1.2277.
A breakout from this channel is likely to occur in the near term.
Given the upside bias prior to this range, we expect a breakout above this level for the gains to continue.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The price level at 1.2858 level will be the next target in question.
By Orbex