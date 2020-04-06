GBPUSD Analysis: Smaller housing equity decline in UK bullish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Smaller housing equity decline in UK bullish for GBPUSD
Housing equity withdrawals decline slowed in Britain in last quarter of 2019: withdrawals declined to 5.1 billion Pounds after 6.0 billion Pound withdrawals in previous three months, when a 6.2 billion drop was forecast. This is bullish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.2329
|Stop loss
|Below 1.2218
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
