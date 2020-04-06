06 Apr

GBPUSD Analysis: Smaller housing equity decline in UK bullish for GBPUSD

April 6, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Smaller housing equity decline in UK bullish for GBPUSD

Housing equity withdrawals decline slowed in Britain in last quarter of 2019: withdrawals declined to 5.1 billion Pounds after 6.0 billion Pound withdrawals in previous three months, when a 6.2 billion drop was forecast. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.2329
Stop loss Below 1.2218

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

