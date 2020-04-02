02 Apr

GBPUSD Analysis: House prices increase in UK bullish for GBPUSD

April 2, 2020

By IFCMarkets

House prices increase in UK bullish for GBPUSD

House Price Index rose in Britain in March: nationwide HPI rose 0.8% after 0.3% gain in February, when no change was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.2473
Stop loss Below 1.2375

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Gold Explorer Focuses on Acquisitions in Productive Canadian Districts Apr 1, 2020 - Peter Epstein of Epstein Research and Falcon Gold CEO Karim Rayani review prospects from the company's holdings in Ontario. By The Gold Report - Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   03/31/2020 Few investments are working these days. Oil, blue-chip stocks,…
A Tale of Two Markets Apr 1, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger looks at how economic forces are pulling markets in contradictory directions. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   03/30/2020 "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it…
Europe’s Coronavirus Contraction – Part I: From Missed Opportunities to Virus Escalation Apr 1, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Today, the number of confirmed cases in Europe is more than four times as high as in China. It wasn’t an inevitable scenario. It is the result of complacency, inadequate preparedness and missed opportunities.    Today,…