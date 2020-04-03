03 Apr

GBPUSD Analysis: Faster UK services sector decline bearish for GBPUSD

April 3, 2020

By IFCMarkets

UK services sector recorded sharpest contraction for more than two decades: final Services PMI index was revised lower from a preliminary estimate of 35.7 to 34.5 in March, after a reading of 53.2 in February. This is bearish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2261
Stop loss Above 1.2394

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

