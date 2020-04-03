GBPUSD Analysis: Faster UK services sector decline bearish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Faster UK services sector decline bearish for GBPUSD
UK services sector recorded sharpest contraction for more than two decades: final Services PMI index was revised lower from a preliminary estimate of 35.7 to 34.5 in March, after a reading of 53.2 in February. This is bearish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.2261
|Stop loss
|Above 1.2394
