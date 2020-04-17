GBPNZD Analysis: Rising food prices in New Zealand bearish for GBPNZD

By IFCMarkets
Rising food prices in New Zealand bearish for GBPNZD
Food prices rose in New Zealand in March: the food price index rose 0.7% after no change February. At the same time, retail sales fell in UK: same-store retail sales fell 3.5% in March after 0.4% decline in February. These developments are bearish for GBPNZD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 2.0703
|Stop loss
|Above 2.0840
