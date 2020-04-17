17 Apr

GBPNZD Analysis: Rising food prices in New Zealand bearish for GBPNZD

April 17, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Rising food prices in New Zealand bearish for GBPNZD

Food prices rose in New Zealand in March: the food price index rose 0.7% after no change February. At the same time, retail sales fell in UK: same-store retail sales fell 3.5% in March after 0.4% decline in February. These developments are bearish for GBPNZD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 2.0703
Stop loss Above 2.0840

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Gilead Drug May Cure COVID-19 But Won’t Save the Markets Apr 17, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Big news out today on CNBC about Gilead drug cured all 125 people from serious COVID-19 conditions within 5 days, This is amazing to hear, stocks are popping today up 3-5% which is to be expected for…
The Next Big Breakout Trade: Large Cap Gold Stocks Apr 16, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This technical analysis video I put together has a lot of great trading opportunities in it while providing a lot of educational content to help you see the markets and trade in a way that will reduce…
Crude Crashes On Record EIA Inventories Build Apr 16, 2020 - By Orbex EIA Inventories Rise Again Crude oil has come under significant selling pressure once again this week, with price action erasing the gains of the recent recovery. The EIA has reported a further, record build in crude inventories. For the week…