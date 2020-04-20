Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 20.04.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDRUB, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD, S&P 500)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a wide consolidation range around 1.0850. After rebounding from the upside border of the range at 1.0890 and forming another descending impulse towards 1.0858, the price is correcting. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 1.0870 and then move downwards to reach 1.0825. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 1.0858, thus continuing the consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing to reach 1.0900; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0750.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.2490. Possibly, the pair may break 1.2460 to the downside and form a new descending impulse to break 1.2400. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the first target at 1.2340.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.90 without any particular direction. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to grow towards 75.25 and then resume trading downwards to break 73.15. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 70.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 107.70. Possibly, today the pair may break 107.86 to the upside grow with the short-term target at 108.31. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to return to 107.86 and then start another growth with the first target at 108.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9668. If later the price breaks this range to the downside at 0.9650, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 0.9633; if to the upside at 0.9690 – start a new growth with the short-term target at 0.9736.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6330. Today, the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 0.6360 and then continue growing towards 0.6390. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6330.





BRENT

Brent is consolidating around 27.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 28.44. If later the price breaks this level, the market may continue growing with the first target at 30.86. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 28.50..





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the third descending wave at 1671.00, Gold has broken the channel of this wave. Possibly, the pair may correct to the upside and test 1705.25 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1668.00 at least.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD continues growing towards 7300.00. Possibly, the pair may reach this level and then start a new correction towards 7000.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 7500.00.





S&P 500

S&P 500 is moving upwards. Possibly, today the par may break 2880.2 and then continue growing to reach 2940.5. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 2700.7.

