20 Apr

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 20.04.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDRUB, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD, S&P 500)

April 20, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a wide consolidation range around 1.0850. After rebounding from the upside border of the range at 1.0890 and forming another descending impulse towards 1.0858, the price is correcting. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 1.0870 and then move downwards to reach 1.0825. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 1.0858, thus continuing the consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing to reach 1.0900; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0750.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.2490. Possibly, the pair may break 1.2460 to the downside and form a new descending impulse to break 1.2400. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the first target at 1.2340.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.90 without any particular direction. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to grow towards 75.25 and then resume trading downwards to break 73.15. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 70.50.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 107.70. Possibly, today the pair may break 107.86 to the upside grow with the short-term target at 108.31. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to return to 107.86 and then start another growth with the first target at 108.44.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9668. If later the price breaks this range to the downside at 0.9650, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 0.9633; if to the upside at 0.9690 – start a new growth with the short-term target at 0.9736.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6330. Today, the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 0.6360 and then continue growing towards 0.6390. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6330.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent is consolidating around 27.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 28.44. If later the price breaks this level, the market may continue growing with the first target at 30.86. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 28.50..

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the third descending wave at 1671.00, Gold has broken the channel of this wave. Possibly, the pair may correct to the upside and test 1705.25 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1668.00 at least.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD continues growing towards 7300.00. Possibly, the pair may reach this level and then start a new correction towards 7000.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 7500.00.

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

S&P 500 is moving upwards. Possibly, today the par may break 2880.2 and then continue growing to reach 2940.5. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 2700.7.

S&P500

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The coming impact of coronavirus contraction in ASEAN Apr 20, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock      After the COVID-19 earthquake and a historical contraction, China is rebounding, whereas advanced economies face a depression-like plunge. The consequent tsunami is about to hit Southeast Asia. As the total number of confirmed cases may exceed…
The Fed Induced Twilight-Zone Apr 19, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The past three weeks have been filled with intense drama, incredible highs and lows, political battles that continue to this day, and millions of questions from people throughout the world.  Throughout this COVID-19 virus event and the…
The Most Bitcoin-Friendly European Countries Apr 19, 2020 - By Michael Kuchar The emergence of Bitcoin appears to be good news to people who subscribe to a cashless world and have been awaiting for a technology that would replace the traditional banks. Bitcoin has obvious features that offset the…