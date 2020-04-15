Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 15.04.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing another ascending structure at 1.0090, EURUSD has almost completed one more ascending wave. Possibly, today the pair may form the first descending towards 1.0940 and then resume growing to reach 1.0966, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and then start another decline with the first target at 1.0900.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending structure at 1.2635, GBPUSD is moving downwards to reach 1.2520. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards 1.2580, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the first target at 1.2400.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After forming the consolidation range below 74.34, USDRUB is moving not far from its downside border. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to break 72.60 and then continue falling towards 71.20. Later, the market may start another consolidation range and then resume trading downwards with the target at 68.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking 107.33 to the downside, USDJPY has finished the first part of another descending wave at 106.92. Today, the pair may correct to return to 107.33 and test it from below. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 106.10.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing another descending wave towards 0.9595, USDCHF is moving upwards. Possibly, the pair may reach 0.9630 and then start another decline towards 0.9600, thus forming a new consolidation range between these levels. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and resume growing with the first target at 0.9660.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After extending the ascending wave up to 0.6440, AUDUSD is moving downwards to reach 0.6380. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 0.6408, thus forming a new consolidation range between these levels. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.6200.





BRENT

After finishing another descending structure at 29.08, Brent is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 29.60 and then resume falling to reach 27.90. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 31.60.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is falling towards 1708.00. Possibly, the pair may reach it and then start another growth towards 1728.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct to reach 1672.00; if to the upside – resume trading inside the uptrend to complete the ascending wave at 1770.0. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the first target at 1615.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is consolidating in the center of the range around 6830.00. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside to reach 7100.00 and then resume falling towards 6850.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 7200.00.





S&P 500

S&P 500 is moving upwards to reach 2871.5. Today, the instrument may reach 2856.5 and then form a new descending structure towards 2793.5. Later, the market may start another growth to return to 2871.5 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 2660.5.

