Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 10.04.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.0888 upwards and then reaching 1.0930, EURUSD has almost completed the ascending wave. Today, the pair is expected to form a new consolidation range near the highs and expand it up to 1.0960. After that, the instrument may break 1.0920 and then resume moving inside the downtrend with the first target at 1.0888.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is moving at the top of the ascending wave. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.2555 and then start another decline with the first target at 1.2140.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After breaking 0.9696 downwards and reaching 0.9650, USDCHF has almost finished this descending wave; right now, it is moving near the lows. Today, the pair may form a new consolidation range there and expand it down to 0.9635. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 0.9696.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 108.67. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 108.22 and then grow to return to 108.67. Later, the market may form a new descending structure towards 108.92 and then start another growth with the target at 108.67.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has expanded the range up to 0.6320. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 0.6200 and then start a new growth towards 0.6260. If the price breaks 0.6200, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the first target at 0.6000.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After breaking 74.50 downwards and reaching 72.70, USDRUB is expected to continue falling. According to the main scenario, today the price may test 74.70 from below. If the price rebounds from this level and updates the lows, the market may continue trading inside the downtrend with the target at 71.50. Otherwise, the instrument may start a new correction towards 77.00 and then resume trading downwards with the above-mentioned target.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading to break 1.3950 downwards. Possibly, the pair may reach the short-term target at 1.3822. After that, the instrument may grow to test 1.3950 from below and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3800.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1660.00 and forming an upside continuation pattern, Gold has reached 1682.00; right now, it is consolidating near the highs. The main scenario implies that the pair may fall to break 1674.00. The first downside target is at 1660.00.





BRENT

Brent has completed the ascending wave towards 35.45; right now, it is falling to reach 29.50. Later, the market may grow towards 32.32, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is consolidating around 7200.00. Today, the pair may fall towards 7000.00 and then grow to return to 7200.00. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct to reach 6600.00; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 7550.00.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.