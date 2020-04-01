Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 01.04.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has almost completed the correction by finishing the descending wave towards 1.0926; right now, it is forming the second ascending impulse. After breaking 1.1060, the instrument may grow to reach 1.1100. Later, the market may break this level as well and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1.1140.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues consolidating around 1.2343. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.2200 and then grow to return to 1.2343. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure towards 1.2055; if to the upside – resume trading upwards with the target at 1.2555.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed the correction by finishing the ascending structure at 0.9684; right now, it is forming another descending structure to break 0.9580. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.9467.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has rebounded from 108.78 to the downside. Today, the pair may fall to reach 106.94 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 109.45.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming a wide consolidation range around 0.6140. Possibly, today the pair may trade downwards to break 0.6066 and then continue falling with the target at 0.5919.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling; it is still consolidating around 78.45. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 79.75. However, the main scenario implies that the price is expected to fall to break 76.90 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 74.33.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has completed the correction at 1.4333; right now, it is trading downwards to reach 1.3822. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 1.4233.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the descending wave at 1560.50. Today, the pair may correct to reach 1597.50. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1557.50.





BRENT

After forming another consolidation range around 23.60, Brent has broken it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 22.00 and then form one more ascending structure to return to 23.60. After that, the instrument may break the latter level and continue trading upwards with the target at 25.40.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is still consolidating around 6100.00. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 6900.00. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 5600.00 or even 5300.00; if to the upside – start a new growth with the target at 7600.00.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.