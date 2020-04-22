22 Apr

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 22.04.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

April 22, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the divergence made the pair start a new decline, which may be considered as a descending correction. At the same time, one should realize that only a decline towards the low at 1.1409 and a breakout of this level may really force a trend reversal. If the price breaks the low at 1.1409, the instrument may continue falling towards the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.1365 and 1.0996 respectively. After finishing the correctional downtrend, the price may resume trading upwards to reach the local high at 1.2648 and then 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 1.2892 and 1.3242 respectively.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the current correction. The pair is approaching 38.2% fibo at 1.2175 and may later reach 50.05% fibo at 1.2030. The resistance is the high at 1.2648. MACD lines are directed downwards, thus indicating further decline.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURJPY is slowing and steadily falling towards its key lows at 116.13 and 115.85. If these levels are broken, the instrument may continue trading towards the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 113.20 and 111.55 respectively. The price may yet try to reach 76.0% fibo at 121.25, but this scenario is rather unlikely.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the local convergence made the pair start a new correctional uptrend, which has already reached 23.6% fibo. The next upside targets may be 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 117.30, 117.63, and 117.96 respectively. The support is the low at 116.22.

EURJPY_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Deflationary Psychology Versus the Fed: Here’s the Likely Winner Apr 22, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Weeks before the February top in the DJIA, the January Elliott Wave Theorist (Elliott Wave International President Robert Prechter's monthly publication about financial markets and social trends since 1979) said: Most economists believe the Fed…
Is Stock Market Volatility About to Spike Higher than March? Apr 22, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - A very interesting setup is currently taking place in the VIX chart with our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system that has us quite concerned.  The Daily VIX chart running our Fibonacci Price Modeling system, which is one…
Real Estate Crash Is The Next Shoe To Drop Apr 21, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The past few weeks and months have been very interesting to see how the global central banks and governments have attempted to position themselves ahead of this COVID-19 virus event.  We continue to suggest that we are…