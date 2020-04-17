17 Apr

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 17.04.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

April 17, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after correcting towards the support not far from 38.2% fibo at 6440.00, BTCUSD is forming a new rising impulse. The key upside target may be mid-term 61.8% fibo at 7987.75. The support remains the same, but after breaking it, the instrument may continue trading downwards to reach the current low at 3925.70

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the convergence made the pair complete the descending correction at 23.6% fibo and start a new rising wave towards the high at 7465.40. If later the price breaks this level, the instrument may continue growing to reach the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 7839.00 and 8071.00 respectively.

BITCOIN
ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after finishing the pullback, ETHUSD is forming a new rising impulse to attack the previous high and has already retested 38.2% fibo. The next upside targets may be 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 189.40 and 212.70 respectively.

ETHEREUM
In the H1 chart, the decline almost reached 38.2% fibo at 147.40, but was stopped by the convergence on MACD. The current ascending impulse is approaching the high at 176.47. After breaking this level, the instrument may continue growing towards its mid-term targets.

ETHUSD

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

