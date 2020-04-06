06 Apr

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 06.04.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

April 6, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after completing a slight correction, XAUUSD is trying to start a new rising impulse towards 76.0% fibo, which was tested earlier. If the pair fixes above this level, the price may reach the high at 1703.17 and break it. In this case, the instrument may trade to attack the long-term 76.0% fibo at 1708.85. The support remains at 1451.18.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, there was a local divergence, which made the pair start a new pullback, which has already reached 38.2% fibo. At the moment, the price is steadily trading towards the high at 1643.07. However, one shouldn’t exclude the possibility of a rebound. In this case, the instrument may start a new decline towards 50.0% fibo at 1549.10.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, the descending wave has corrected the previous uptrend by 50.0%. Another ascending wave may be heading to break the high at 0.9901. If it succeeds, the instrument may continue growing towards 76.0% fibo at 0.9982 and then the high at 1.0236.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, there is a local divergence within the uptrend, which indicates a slowdown in the price growth on its way towards 61.8% fibo. After reaching this level, the pair may start a new pullback.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Two Leading Indicators for Crude Oil Point To Higher Prices Apr 6, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - On Friday morning I created these charts on the price of crude oil, the energy sector stocks (XLU), and also the Canadian Dollar, which I think paint a clear picture of what to expect for the price…
Precious Metals Are About To Reset Like In 2008 – Gold Bugs, Buckle Up! Apr 5, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - For years, many Gold Bugs (investors who’ve been advocating buying Gold and Silver at low prices as a hedge against future global economic risks) were shunned as conspiracy theorists and nuts. How could these people believe Gold…
Crude Oil’s 2020 Crash: See What Helped (Some) Traders Pivot Just in Time Apr 4, 2020 - The coronavirus wasn't the cause of oil's 70% collapse. This was By Elliott Wave International Let's start by establishing that the stock market is not driven by the news. Aggregate stock prices are driven by waves of optimism and pessimism…