Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 03.04.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

Article By RoboForex.com
BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, the correctional uptrend has reached 50.0% The next upside target may be at 61.8% fibo (7987.75) but the divergence on MACD indicates a possible reverse soon. After completing the correction, the instrument may resume falling to break the support – the low at 3929.75.
In the H1 chart, the convergence on MACD made the pair start a new rising wave. The short-term upside targets may be inside the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 7410.00 and 7685.00 respectively. The support is the low at 5851.00.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, ETHUSD has broken the consolidation range to the upside; right now, it is moving towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 166.13 and 189.40 respectively. The support is the low at 89.80.
The H1 chart shows a short-term rising wave towards 38.2% fibo at 166.13.
Article By RoboForex.com
Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.