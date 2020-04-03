03 Apr

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 03.04.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

April 3, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the correctional uptrend has reached 50.0% The next upside target may be at 61.8% fibo (7987.75) but the divergence on MACD indicates a possible reverse soon. After completing the correction, the instrument may resume falling to break the support – the low at 3929.75.

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the convergence on MACD made the pair start a new rising wave. The short-term upside targets may be inside the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 7410.00 and 7685.00 respectively. The support is the low at 5851.00.

BITCOIN
ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, ETHUSD has broken the consolidation range to the upside; right now, it is moving towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 166.13 and 189.40 respectively. The support is the low at 89.80.

ETHEREUM
The H1 chart shows a short-term rising wave towards 38.2% fibo at 166.13.

ETHUSD

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

