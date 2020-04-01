01 Apr

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 01.04.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

April 1, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, GBPUSD is correcting the previous descending wave and trying to fix above the low at 1.1958; by now, the pair has stopped its growth not far from the resistance at 61.8% fibo (1.2550). If the price rebounds from this level, the instrument may resume falling towards the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.1365 and 1.0996 respectively. However, if the price breaks 61.8% fibo at 1.2550, it may grow to attach the high at 1.3510.

GBPUSD_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the local convergence made the pair start a new correction. The support is at 38.2% fibo (12092). After completing the pullback, the pair may resume growing to reach 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 1.2510 and 1.2764 respectively.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURJPY has failed to break the highs despite an attempt to fix above the resistance at 38.2% fibo (120.19). Right now, the price is returning to towards 76.0% fibo at 117.55. If later the pair breaks this level, the instrument may continue falling to reach the low at 115.86.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the pair is trading downwards to reach 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 118.03 and 117.32 respectively. At the same time, there is a convergence on MACD, which may indicate a possible pullback or reversal. The resistance is the local high at 121.14.

EURJPY_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Europe’s Coronavirus Contraction – Part I: From Missed Opportunities to Virus Escalation Apr 1, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Today, the number of confirmed cases in Europe is more than four times as high as in China. It wasn’t an inevitable scenario. It is the result of complacency, inadequate preparedness and missed opportunities.    Today,…
Weakness Appears To Be Setting For This Weeks Economic Data Apr 1, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As the world reacts to the global economic slowdown because of the COVID-19 virus event and the massive stimulus programs and central bank efforts to support the global economy, investors still expect weakness in the US and…
Stocks: When Grass Looks Greener on the Other Side of the … Pond Apr 1, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International Let's start by establishing that the stock market is not driven by the news. Aggregate stock prices are driven by waves of optimism and pessimism -- which go from one extreme to another -- as reflected…