27 Apr

EURZAR Analysis: Coronavirus spread slows in South Africa

April 27, 2020

By IFCMarkets

The downward movement means the strengthening the South African rand against the euro. Mitigation of quarantine in South Africa from May 1 will occur as a result of the weakening coronavirus pandemic. Investors responded positively to this report and expect that South Africa’s economic losses will not be so great. Earlier, GDP was expected to fall by 4% in 2020. Now there are more than 4 thousand patients in South Africa. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 79 people died there, and almost one and a half thousand people recovered. The euro, in turn, is under pressure from the publication of weak indicators of the German business climate.
This is evidenced by the IFO Business Climate indicators for April and GfK Consumer Confidence for May. An additional negative factor was the decline in the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI business indicator in April.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Sell
MACD Sell
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 20,15
Stop loss Above 21

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

