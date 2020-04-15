EURUSD Failing To Breakout Higher

By Orbex
The euro is posting only some modest gains on Tuesday as price rose over 0.50% intraday.
Following the breakout off the previous pivot highs near 1.0947, the euro stretched the gains to highs of 1.0971 before pulling back slightly.
However, as long as the previous level of 1.0950 holds, we expect the upside bias to hold.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The current momentum remains somewhat weak, which puts the upside gains towards 1.1030 into question.
By Orbex