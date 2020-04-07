07 Apr

EURUSD Analysis: Smaller slowing of industrial output in Germany bullish for EURUSD

April 7, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Smaller slowing of industrial output in Germany bullish for EURUSD

Industrial production growth slowed in Germany less than forecast: Germany recorded 0.3% industrial output growth over month in February after 3.2% growth in previous month, when a 0.7% decline was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.0892
Stop loss Below 1.0790

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Uber’s Green Competitor That’s Taking The World By Storm Apr 7, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - As the global economy faces $1 trillion in damages within five years because of climate change, the explosive ride-sharing business is facing heightened scrutiny as one of the transportation sector's biggest new polluters. So, when a group…
Is Natural Gas Ready For An April Rally? Apr 7, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Our researchers have been following Natural Gas for many months and believe the current price level, near $1.65, is acting as a continued historical support level (a floor in price).  Our researchers also used one of our…
A bumpy road ahead Apr 7, 2020 - By Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist (Gulf & MENA), ForexTime  - The world has finally seen a glimpse of light at the end of this dark tunnel. The coronavirus outbreak is starting to level off across many countries and cities.…