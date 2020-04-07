EURUSD Analysis: Smaller slowing of industrial output in Germany bullish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Smaller slowing of industrial output in Germany bullish for EURUSD
Industrial production growth slowed in Germany less than forecast: Germany recorded 0.3% industrial output growth over month in February after 3.2% growth in previous month, when a 0.7% decline was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.0892
|Stop loss
|Below 1.0790
