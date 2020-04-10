10 Apr

EURUSD Analysis: Smaller slowing of industrial output in France bullish for EURUSD

April 10, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Smaller slowing of industrial output in France bullish for EURUSD

Industrial production growth slowed in France less than expected in February: industrial output growth slowed to 0.9% over month in February, after 1.1% rise in January, when no change was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.0949
Stop loss Below 1.0920

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

