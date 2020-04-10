EURUSD Analysis: Smaller slowing of industrial output in France bullish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Smaller slowing of industrial output in France bullish for EURUSD
Industrial production growth slowed in France less than expected in February: industrial output growth slowed to 0.9% over month in February, after 1.1% rise in January, when no change was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.0949
|Stop loss
|Below 1.0920
