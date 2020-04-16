16 Apr

EURUSD Analysis: Falling wholesale prices in Germany bearish for EURUSD

April 16, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Falling wholesale prices in Germany bearish for EURUSD

Wholesale prices fell in Germany in March: the wholesale price index declined 0.4% after 0.9% fall in February, when a 0.2% gain was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.0853
Stop loss Above 1.0904

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

