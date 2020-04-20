20 Apr

EURUSD Analysis: Falling producer prices in Germany bearish for EURUSD

April 20, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Producer prices fell in Germany in March: the producer price index fell 0.8% after 0.4% declined in February, when a 0.7% drop was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.0841
Stop loss Above 1.0895

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

