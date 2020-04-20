EURUSD Analysis: Falling producer prices in Germany bearish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Falling producer prices in Germany bearish for EURUSD
Producer prices fell in Germany in March: the producer price index fell 0.8% after 0.4% declined in February, when a 0.7% drop was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.0841
|Stop loss
|Above 1.0895
