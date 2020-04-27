EURUSD Analysis: EURUSD rising despite drop in Ifo business sentiment index

By IFCMarkets
EURUSD rising despite drop in Ifo business sentiment index
Business sentiment in Germany deteriorated more than expected in April: the IFo business climate index dropped to 74.3 in April, after declining to 85.9 in March, when a drop to 79.8 was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD but the technical setup is bullish for the pair.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.0860
|Stop loss
|Below 1.0820
