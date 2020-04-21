EURUSD Analysis: EURUSD falling despite improved business sentiment in Germany

By IFCMarkets
EURUSD falling despite improved business sentiment in Germany
ZEW sentiment in Germany improved in April: the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment rose to 28.2 after hitting negative 49.5 in March, when a -40 was expected. This is a positive development but the technical setup is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.0820
|Stop loss
|Above 1.0857
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter