21 Apr

EURUSD Analysis: EURUSD falling despite improved business sentiment in Germany

April 21, 2020

By IFCMarkets

EURUSD falling despite improved business sentiment in Germany

ZEW sentiment in Germany improved in April: the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment rose to 28.2 after hitting negative 49.5 in March, when a -40 was expected. This is a positive development but the technical setup is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.0820
Stop loss Above 1.0857

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Real Estate Crash Is The Next Shoe To Drop Apr 21, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The past few weeks and months have been very interesting to see how the global central banks and governments have attempted to position themselves ahead of this COVID-19 virus event.  We continue to suggest that we are…
The coming impact of coronavirus contraction in ASEAN Apr 20, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock      After the COVID-19 earthquake and a historical contraction, China is rebounding, whereas advanced economies face a depression-like plunge. The consequent tsunami is about to hit Southeast Asia. As the total number of confirmed cases may exceed…
The Fed Induced Twilight-Zone Apr 19, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The past three weeks have been filled with intense drama, incredible highs and lows, political battles that continue to this day, and millions of questions from people throughout the world.  Throughout this COVID-19 virus event and the…