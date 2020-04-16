16 Apr

Euro Slips From Support, Price Action Remains Firm

April 16, 2020

By Orbex

EURUSD is down over 0.60% on the day.

This came as price strongly broke past the price level of 1.1055.

However, the euro quickly reversed the declines. Price action is back near the 1.1055 level for the moment.

A breakout above this level is needed to confirm the upside momentum.

Alternatively, if there is more selling pressure, then we expect prices to move lower.

The previous support area near 1.0787 will be the downside target.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
