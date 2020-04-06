Euro Rebounds Off Support, As Expected

By Orbex
The euro currency’s gradual declines pushed the currency down to the support area of 1.0787 into Friday’s close.
As widely expected, price quickly bounced off this support level to close on a bullish session in the final hours on Friday last week.
The Stochastics oscillator remains well in the oversold level. This could signal a turnaround in the near term.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
EURUSD will likely remain caught within the range of 1.1030 and the current support of 1.0787 for the near term.
By Orbex