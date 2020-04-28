28 Apr

Euro Rebounds But Gains Remain Weak

April 28, 2020

By Orbex

The euro currency managed to build upon the bullish momentum from Friday.

However, after rising to intraday highs of 1.0860, the euro pulled back.

EURUSD remains stuck within the range of 1.0950 and 1.0787.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The current hidden divergence on the Stochastics suggests a possible move back to the downside.

The lower end of the range at 1.0787 could once again be tested.

However, watch for a possible higher-low formation. This could suggest an imminent continuation higher.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
What future do airlines have? Three experts discuss Apr 28, 2020 - By Darren Ellis, Cranfield University; Jorge Guira, University of Reading, and Roger Tyers, University of Southampton Airlines face an unprecedented international crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that the global industry…
This Major Stock Market Indicator is Flashing a HUGE Signal Apr 28, 2020 - Here's what should happen during a bear-market rally as sentiment rises By Elliott Wave International A question was posed to Elliott Wave International President Robert Prechter for a classic Elliott Wave Theorist (Prechter's monthly publication about financial markets and social…
Coronavirus bailouts will cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars – unlike past corporate rescues that actually made money for the US Treasury Apr 28, 2020 - By Scott Newsome, University of California, Santa Cruz The U.S. government has now pledged almost US$3 trillion to save the economy and Americans from the coronavirus recession. Most of that is aimed at individual Americans in the form of additional…