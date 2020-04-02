Euro Drops As Resistance Holds

By Orbex
The euro currency continues to decline after failing at the resistance level of 1.1055. Even further declines could come in the near term.
The downside target is at 1.0787 where support will most likely form. However, we could expect EURUSD to attempt a rebound.
Price action could continue higher on a rebound above 1.1055 for any further gains to come through.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
In the meantime, we expect the downside bias to remain open.
By Orbex