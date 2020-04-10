Euro Breaking Out Off Previous Highs, Further Gains Likely

By Orbex
The euro currency is rising back following a pullback from the earlier session.
Price action broke past the previous highs near 1.0905. This could potentially confirm further upside that could push prices toward the resistance level of 1.1055 and 1.1030.
To the downside, we could expect the price level near 1.0905 will be coming out as support in the short term.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
But a breakdown below this level will signal a move back to the 1.0787 level.
By Orbex