Dollar net short bets rise after spike in jobless claims

April 20, 2020

US dollar bullish bets increase accelerated to $11.34 billion from $10.50 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to April 14 and released on Friday April 17. The change in overall dollar position was due to increase in bullish bets on euro, British Pound and Swiss franc, while bearish bets on Canadian and Australian dollars were cut further as they maintained net short positions against the dollar. Bearish dollar bets rose as the Federal Reserve announced a new lending program to provide $600 billion support for midsize businesses and $500 billion for states, counties and cities. Another negative factor was record numbers of initial jobless claims as the Labor Department reported 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance for the first time in one week.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

April 14 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish negative -1711 33
AUD bearish negative -2291 -108
EUR bullish negative 11890 1049
GBP bullish negative 255 -30
CHF bullish negative 606 -116
JPY bullish negative 2642 66
Total 11392

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

