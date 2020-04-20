Dollar net short bets rise after spike in jobless claims

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bullish bets increase accelerated to $11.34 billion from $10.50 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to April 14 and released on Friday April 17. The change in overall dollar position was due to increase in bullish bets on euro, British Pound and Swiss franc, while bearish bets on Canadian and Australian dollars were cut further as they maintained net short positions against the dollar. Bearish dollar bets rose as the Federal Reserve announced a new lending program to provide $600 billion support for midsize businesses and $500 billion for states, counties and cities. Another negative factor was record numbers of initial jobless claims as the Labor Department reported 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance for the first time in one week.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate April 14 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bearish negative -1711 33 AUD bearish negative -2291 -108 EUR bullish negative 11890 1049 GBP bullish negative 255 -30 CHF bullish negative 606 -116 JPY bullish negative 2642 66 Total 11392

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.